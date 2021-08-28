‘Ang tagal mo pinalaki nanakawin lang”: Bulacan ‘plantito’ seeks justice for stolen expensive plants

Three people who stole expensive plants were caught on cam in Guguinto, Bulacan.

These expensive plants cost at least Php10,000, according to GMA News.

The plants that were stolen include Melaloni, Wave Of Love, and Sensation. The three suspects were initially picking up trash in an empty lot until they saw the expensive plants.

The suspects then placed the plants in their sacks. Owner Estelito dela Cruz was frustrated over what happened to his plants.

RELATED STORY: Luntiang Tahanan: UAE’s Pinoy ‘Plantitos’ and ‘Plantitas’ cultivate lush green gardens in their flats, villas

“Ang tagal mong pinalalaki, ang tagal mong pinaghirapan, tapos gaganu’nin lang, nanakawin lang ng gano’n. Mabigat talaga sa aking loob,” he said.

“Professional silang tumingin ng halaman, kasi nga nakuha ‘yung mamahalin. Hindi nila ginagalaw ‘yung mumurahin lang, hindi nila kinukuha ‘yon. Alam nila kung ano ‘yung mamahaling halaman,” he added.

Barangay officials said that plant robbery became common in their area when they became garden capital.

Authorities vow to look and arrest the suspects. (TDT)