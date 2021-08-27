DFA: No Filipino casualties in Kabul airport blast 

There were no Filipino casualties at the bombing incident outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed dozens of civilians and at least 13 American troops, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Friday.

“Preliminary information from Philippine Ambassador Daniel Espiritu, who is based in Islamabad, Pakistan, indicates that there were no Filipino casualties at the suicide bombings at Kabul airport yesterday,” said Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez.

The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast happened as the United States and other countries are scrambling to fetch their citizens out of Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline set by the Taliban, who took over the government.

So far, a total of 185 Filipinos have already been evacuated from Afghanistan as Taliban forces took control of the country.

Since the fall of Kabul, 185 Filipinos have already been evacuated. Some 24 Filipinos are still in the country — of which 16 of them are seeking repatriation.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the blast has killed more than 100 people, including at least 13 US service members and 90 Afghans.