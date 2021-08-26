Latest News

Man loses PHP3.5M worth of properties of OFW to online sabong

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 seconds ago

A man who sold millions of pesos worth of properties of an overseas Filipino worker is in deep trouble after losing it all in online sabong or derby. 

The suspect identified as Josel Sunpongco apologizes for what he did in a GMA News report. 

“Sorry po sa mga nagawa ko hindi ko po kayo niloko. Hinding hindi na po gagawin yun,” he said. 

Sunpongco was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an entrapment operation. 

The NBI said that the OFW victim entrusted her properties to the suspect including businesses. 

“Napuna niya na yung mga bagong titulo na binili na mga properties ay kaparehas ng mga ibang number property,” NBI official Palmer Mallari said. 

The victim lost around PHP3.5 million and some of her properties were sold without her knowledge. The OFW’s signature was also forged. 

“Hindi na raw niya namalayan na sobrang laki na pala ng tinataya niya [suspek] at nagagastos niya pati yung pera ng matanda at ibang properties ay naisanla at naibenta,” Mallari said. 

The man is facing charges of falsification of documents, estafa, and violating cybercrime prevention act. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: COVID Delta variant detected in all PH regions, except BARMM

3 hours ago

BREAKING: Killer cop Jonel Nuezca sentenced to reclusion perpetua

4 hours ago

PH gov’t repatriated 1.3M Filipinos since COVID outbreak

4 hours ago

WATCH: Dubai residents rescue ‘pregnant’ cat 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button