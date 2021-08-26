Man loses PHP3.5M worth of properties of OFW to online sabong

A man who sold millions of pesos worth of properties of an overseas Filipino worker is in deep trouble after losing it all in online sabong or derby.

The suspect identified as Josel Sunpongco apologizes for what he did in a GMA News report.

“Sorry po sa mga nagawa ko hindi ko po kayo niloko. Hinding hindi na po gagawin yun,” he said.

Sunpongco was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an entrapment operation.

The NBI said that the OFW victim entrusted her properties to the suspect including businesses.

“Napuna niya na yung mga bagong titulo na binili na mga properties ay kaparehas ng mga ibang number property,” NBI official Palmer Mallari said.

The victim lost around PHP3.5 million and some of her properties were sold without her knowledge. The OFW’s signature was also forged.

“Hindi na raw niya namalayan na sobrang laki na pala ng tinataya niya [suspek] at nagagastos niya pati yung pera ng matanda at ibang properties ay naisanla at naibenta,” Mallari said.

The man is facing charges of falsification of documents, estafa, and violating cybercrime prevention act.