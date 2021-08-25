Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Customs confiscates Php120M worth of yachts

Photo from Bureau of Customs

The Philippines Bureau of Customs (BoC) has seized Php120M worth of yachts last August 22.

Customs worked closely with several government agencies and private entities including the Manila International Container Port (MICP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) to confiscate four luxury yachts.

RELATED STORY: PH Customs destroys Php2B worth of Vans, Jordan, Louis Vuitton, other counterfeit branded items in Bulacan

The yacht names were the Le Boss, Yuzhen-8, Yua Hal Ming Zhu, at ang Gu Cheng Gang Guan – which were used for transport services, events venue, and for private use.

Authorities learned that all four yachts were being used without permits.

Customs issued a seizure order due to violations of Section 1113 of Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

