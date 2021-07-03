PH Customs destroys Php2B worth of Vans, Jordan, Louis Vuitton, other counterfeit branded items in Bulacan

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Manila (POM) destroyed counterfeit items including branded shoes, beauty products with an estimated value of PHP2 billion in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

According to BOC, the condemnation activity is part of the bureau’s drive to combat the proliferation of counterfeit items in the Philippines.

The said items were seized by personnel of the Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) of the Intelligence Group, according to POM District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas.

Vargas said among the fake items destroyed were brands Louis Vuitton, Bulgary, Dior, Gucci, Nike, Vans, Adidas, Jordan, New Balance, Supreme, NBA, Puma, Tribal, Jag, Fila, Tommy, Champion, Wrangler, Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, JBL.

Among the destroyed items were also fake beauty and skincare products such as Cetaphil, Nivea, Victoria’s Secret, Cool Water, Jo Malone, Clinique, Glutamax, Dive, Jergens.

The counterfeit items were destroyed through crushing and shredding at the MALIA7 Waste Collection Services on McArthur Highway in Meycauayan.

The event was attended by POM Deputy Collector for Operations Liza Sebastian, Auction and Cargo Disposal Division Chief (ACDD) Enrico Turingan III, IPRD Chief Dominic Garcia, members of the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) and representatives from the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) as well as representatives from the various brand owners.

Meanwhile, Vargas urged the public to be wary of using counterfeit products as they may have adverse side effects; lotions, perfumes even electronic products that are substandard. (RA)