Man tries to smuggle 1.7kg of Marijuana at Dubai International Airport

A man was caught attempting to smuggle 1.7 kilograms of marijuana in a plastic bag at the Dubai International Airport.

The case of the 58-year-old African man has now been referred by the Public Prosecution to a court.

Initial investigation showed that the customs inspector searched the visitor’s bag in his presence.

They initially did not find anything suspicious inside.

But when they searched the plastic bag that the suspect was holding in his hand, the inspector found food herbs mixed with some small bags containing marijuana.

The man said that he received the bag from another person in his home country and was asked to hand it over to Dubai.

In his defense, the African man said that he is not familiar with the contents of the bag.

The public prosecutor charged the man with smuggling and possessing 1.7KG of marijuana.

The prosecution wants the man to be imprisoned and deport him after serving the sentence. (TDT)