Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man tries to smuggle 1.7kg of Marijuana at Dubai International Airport

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A man was caught attempting to smuggle 1.7 kilograms of marijuana in a plastic bag at the Dubai International Airport.

The case of the 58-year-old African man has now been referred by the Public Prosecution to a court.

RELATED STORY: Dubai visitor gets 10 years in jail for smuggling marijuana hidden in cheese powder bag 

Initial investigation showed that the customs inspector searched the visitor’s bag in his presence.

They initially did not find anything suspicious inside.

But when they searched the plastic bag that the suspect was holding in his hand, the inspector found food herbs mixed with some small bags containing marijuana.

The man said that he received the bag from another person in his home country and was asked to hand it over to Dubai.

READ ON: Man held with 6kg marijuana in luggage at Dubai Airport

In his defense, the African man said that he is not familiar with the contents of the bag.

The public prosecutor charged the man with smuggling and possessing 1.7KG of marijuana.

The prosecution wants the man to be imprisoned and deport him after serving the sentence. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

22 more Filipinos from Afghanistan arrive in PH

27 mins ago

House OKs reso conferring Medal of Distinction to Petecio, Paalam, Marcial

31 mins ago

Italian man shoots self to death after killing Filipina wife

34 mins ago

Reminder: Misuse of VPN in UAE can result in fine of up to AED 2 million

37 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button