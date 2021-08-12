Latest News

Dubai visitor gets 10 years in jail for smuggling marijuana hidden in cheese powder bag 

An African visitor will spend 10 years in jail and pay a fine of AED50,000 after being convicted of smuggling marijuana hidden inside a cheese powder bag in Dubai. 

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the initial ruling issued by the Court of First Instance against the 24-year-old African visitor after 800 grams of marijuana were found stashed in a bag of cheese powder inside his suitcase in December 2020, reported Gulf Today. 

The narcotics were discovered after customs authorities at the Dubai International Airport grew suspicious of his behaviour during the check-out procedure. 

At the forensic laboratory, it was found that the black wrapper inside the bag of cheese powder contained over 800 grams of marijuana.

The Court of First Instance sentenced the African man in April this year, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal. 

After serving his jail sentence, the African man will be fined and deported. 

