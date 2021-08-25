Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Italian man shoots self to death after killing Filipina wife

An Italian man killed his Filipina wife before shooting himself to death in Italy.

The remains of the 70-year-old man and his Filipino wife were found inside their residence in Carpiano. Also found was the dead body of their 15-year-old daughter, reported ABS-CBN News.

Based on the letter left behind by the suspect, as cited by the initial investigation, the crime rooted from the couple’s frequent fighting.

Autopsy results will be released in the following days.

Friends of the Filipina victim remember her as a kind-hearted person.

“Sobrang bait niya. Almost 2 years kami magkasama sa work. ‘Til then, lagi kami nagkikita-kita mga co-Filipino workers namin. Lagi ‘yan masaya,” a co-worker of the Filipina victim said.

“Mabait na tao. Lahat gagawin niya para sa pamilya niya. At magaling makisama. Lahat pakikisamahan niya. ‘Di madamot na tao, kahit sa work. ‘Di marunong magalit, kahit minsan masasakit na biro ng mga tao. ‘Di mo makikitang magalit siya,” another friend said. (NM)

