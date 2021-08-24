LOOK: Woman gives birth in a Makati vaccination site

The Metro Manila Development Authority said that they have assisted a woman in giving birth in its vaccination facility in Makati City on Monday.

“A tricycle driver knocked at the facility at exactly 5:27 p.m. and sought help for a 26-year-old woman who was experiencing labor pains,” the MMDA said in a Facebook post.

The vaccination team then immediately prepared a table for delivery while they are waiting for an ambulance.

“After 14 minutes, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl via normal delivery. Both of them are in good condition,” the MMDA said.

Later on, the mother was transferred to a nearby hospital.

The tricycle driver who is also the father of the baby said they went to the Lying-in Clinic near Guadalupe Church but was denied as the clinic was not operational.

The couple eventually went to the nearby Guadalupe Nuevo barangay hall but were asked to wait, so they decided to ask for help at the MMDA.

“I commend the members of our vaccination team who responded to the appeal of this couple to help them and went beyond their call of duty,” MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said in a statement.

“In these trying times, we are very much grateful for all the work done by our frontliners and vaccination team. They don’t just vaccinate but they are also ready and willing to help those who need immediate medical attention,” he added. (TDT)