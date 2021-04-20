Latest News

Dreams of OFW family in UAE shattered after pregnant wife died due to COVID-19 complications

Photo courtesy of Jeremy, a Filipino father/via The National

The dream of Jeremy and Florissa, a Filipino couple in the UAE who have been married for 10 years already, of having a baby came into reality when they found out last July that she was pregnant. However, their wish to be a complete family was crushed by the pandemic.

Florissa, 43, was seven months pregnant when she caught coronavirus last February — two months before her delivery, reported The National.

“We were very worried because she was at high risk being pregnant,” her husband Jeremy told the report.

Jeremy, who works as financial advisor, said her wife was transferred to the ICU and given ventilation straight away on her fourth night.

Upon knowing her condition, doctors decided to perform a cesarean section to save the baby they named Mia. At that time, Florissa was already “struggling to breathe,” according to Jeremy.

The operation was successful and baby Mia was immediately transferred for isolation. Unfortunately, Florissa health deteriorated and died a few days later.

Although still grieving, Jeremy said he does not want to lose hope, as he has to fight for their baby.

Mia is currently in ICU due to lung conditions but Jeremy said his baby is getting better every day.

He is hoping that he can bring home his baby to the Philippines once she gets healthy. But he must clear the hospital bills first which have reached over Aed100,000 ($27,224). Of this amount, AED60,000 bill remains unpaid.

Donors can also give money on the Zulekha Hospital website’s Pay Online option. Patient Reference number (PIN): ZHS0851709. D/O Maria Florissa.

