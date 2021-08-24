Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Authorities arrest gang for printing 100,000 massage cards

Staff Report

Abu Dhabi authorities have busted three printing presses for distributing massage cards.

The printing presses printed over 100,000 cards in order to convince and lure residents to unlicensed massage places, according to the Abu Dhabi Police.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah shuts down 13 establishments for printing illegal advertising cards related to massage parlors

Asians are running the printing presses which will be distributed in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Abu Dhabi police said they received a tip from anonymous sources about the criminal acts.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police urge residents to report these kinds of activities. (TDT)

