Singer Sitti gets jabbed in pregnancy; shares complications of COVID positive expectant friends

Singer Sitti has taken a second jab of COVID-19 vaccine while she is pregnant with her second child.

She shared a photo with her husband Joey Ramirez on Instagram at the vaccination site and said she received her “second dose at 32 weeks.”

“Joey and I trust the science behind vaccines. We trust that this is the best decision we can make for me and our baby in these extraordinary times,” she posted.

The singer said she has been hearing news that pregnant women and their newborns have been contracting the virus due to which she took the COVID shots.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of posts of pregnant women contracting COVID after delivery. Their babies are separated from them right after delivery. I think I’ve seen two moms who sadly didn’t make it.”

She pointed towards two expectant friends, who contracted the virus, which complicated their pregnancies.

“We all want to reach 37 weeks as much as possible because that’s when the baby is considered full-term already. Deliver earlier than that and the baby would have to stay in the NICU,” she wrote.

“Under normal circumstances, that would be very costly and emotionally [or] physically draining. What more now when our hospitals are nearly full capacity and the Delta variant is spreading.”

She sought the guidance of her doctor and received her first jab of the Moderna vaccine at 27 weeks.

“I want me and my baby to be protected from severe COVID. I want to pass on antibodies to my baby while in utero. I want to do my part in reaching herd immunity,” she said.

The only side effects she experienced after getting the shot were slight fatigue, and pooping “more than usual.”

“Day 2 after first dose, I was back to normal. My succeeding ultrasounds show that baby is doing okay too,” she said.

Sitti said she and Joey will “lie extremely low for the next two weeks” until the vaccine fully takes effect, adding that a clearance from an obstetrician is required for pregnant women before they can get their vaccines at the vaccination site. (AW)