WATCH: Reckless motorist knocks down a biker in Abu Dhabi

A motorist knocked down a biker driving recklessly in Abu Dhabi.

The police shared the video of the mishap on their social media platforms showing an errant motorist approaching an intersection in Abu Dhabi first approaching a left lane and at the last minute, steering to the extreme left leading to the mishap.

The errant driver almost hit the bike, but the rider managed to evade the car and lost control to fall down in the middle of the intersection.

The Abu Dhabi police have urged motorists to avoid sudden changing of lanes at the last minute to avoid horrific accidents. The police in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center launched the initiative “You Comment” and broadcast videos of motorists’ behavior that caused the traffic accident.

After the accident, an Instagram user, Sooraj wrote, “Sudden track change and cutting across multiple tracks like this should be classified as dangerous driving and carry maximum fine and black points.”

The social media users sought strict action on such offenses to avoid deaths. (AW)

