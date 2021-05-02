Duo jailed, fined Dhs100,000 for reckless driving just for social media posts

A social media influencer and his companion were fined Dhs100,000 by the Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court for uploading videos on social media where he was seen recklessly driving on a public road exceeding 205 kilometers per hour.

The man along with his companion were convicted for filming a high-speed drive on a public road in the emirate.

Police said the duo pulled the act to gain more views on social media which according to Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution is a form of irresponsible behavior that endangers not just their lives but also other road users.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police share horrific traffic incidents caused by sudden swerving

The duo was sentenced to three-month imprisonment and fined Dhs100,000 each.

Abu Dhabi Police said they spotted a clip of the social media influencer driving his luxury car at speeds of 205 km per hour on one of the main inner streets of Abu Dhabi Island.

The court ruled to seize the vehicle and phones used in the illegal act as well as suspending the driver’s license of the influencer for six months.

READ ON: WATCH: UAE releases horrifying drunk driving video that killed 3 people

The court also ordered the video to be removed on social media accounts where it was posted.

The duo was also restricted to use social media for a period of six months. (RA)