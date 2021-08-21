Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Police quell rumor about lion on Abu Dhabi streets

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday said that that a piece of false information was being spread about a lion having “escaped lion” in Al Ain city and having strayed on its streets.

The police said that the rumor was doing the rounds on social media and urged residents to refrain from circulating unconfirmed facts to avoid spreading panic and fear among members of the community.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, police stressed: “the need for everyone to be socially responsible by being accurate in the dissemination of information”.

Earlier this week, Dubai Police put out an advisory on what to do if you spot a dangerous animal on the streets. “Anyone who finds abandoned or stray dangerous animals shall immediately report the matter to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment or Dubai Municipality,” the police tweeted on Monday. (AW)

