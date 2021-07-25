UAE debunks WhatsApp rumor on phone hackers

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

A WhatsApp message went rounds on social media that warned residents not to make or receive phone calls from six numbers and three country codes.

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority took to Twitter to debunk the rumor about the ‘hack’ that could be done in three seconds.

“This news was not released by the TDRA and is incorrect”. TDRA confirms that it is not possible to hack a phone or steal data by making or receiving phone calls,” read the statement from TDRA.

The TDRA confirms that it is not possible for scammers to steal or hack data by means of phone calls in such a short amount of time.

However, authorities frequently warn the public not to divulge any confidential information that might compromise their personal data, particularly their financial info.

