No prior booking needed: COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots for children and elderly available in Abu Dhabi

The COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available to children and elderly without prior booking.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) has said that it is providing Covid-19 vaccines for children, senior citizens and residents and will administer required booster doses without prior booking at all SEHA vaccination centres.

The DoH added that Covid-19 vaccines for senior citizens and residents are now available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi.

The health authorities have urged on parents in the emirate to get their children vaccinated for the safety and security of the overall community stressing that vaccine was not only essential way to curb the spread of the COV-19 pandemic, but was aimed to maximize the prevention of the virus and ensure lives and activities will return back to normal.

The booster shot is given to enhance and strengthen the body’s immunity response against the different strains, especially considering the continuous spread of the Covid-19 virus and the emergence of new variants.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed AlKaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said that they are continuing to strengthen efforts to maintain the health and safety” of all members of the community as it remains at the forefront of our priorities.”