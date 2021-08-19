WATCH: UAE honors armed forces heroes who evacuated Emirati diplomats from Afghanistan

Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, has honored several Armed Forces heroes.

The awardees were feted Bravery Medals and the Emirates Military Order, for their heroism during the evacuation of Emirati diplomats from Kabul Airport.

During the ceremony, Lt. General Al Mazrouei highlighted the appreciation of the UAE’s leadership and people for the Armed Forces heroes and their contributions to the defence of the nation, as well as for their honourable actions that reflect their true worth.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines.

In a statement, the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.

The GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.

The international community are getting their citizens out of Afghanistan as the capital city Kabul fell at the hands of the Taliban.

Canada, United States, Norway and Denmark were the first ones to shut their embassies and evacuate their people.

The United Kingdom is sending 900 troops to Kabul to help evacuate British citizens, while the United States is deploying at least 6,000 soldiers to help in the evacuation.

“It’s a really deep part of regret for me that some people won’t get back. It’s sad that the West has done what it’s done, and we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), meanwhile, has started repatriating Filipinos from Afghanistan.