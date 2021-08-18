Philippine Ports Authority made ‘wasteful’ expenditure of Php6.5-M on ‘infinity pool’ – COA

The Commission on Audit (COA) has said that a wasteful expenditure was made by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on the construction of an infinity pool at a training compound made at San Fernando, La Union.

The COA said in its 2020 annual audit report that the PPA spent PhP6.58 million on an infinity pool and a “jacuzzi” Including the other amenities.

The PPA also spent PhP10.84 million on other amenities including guest rooms ( PhP3.43 million), Pergola (PhP400,432.15) and Decorative rockwall (PhP419,912.75).

The COA has noted that the budget used for this project was “realigned from a supposed new port development project” in Camarines Sur.

The auditors have cited a circular no. 2012-003 which defines “unnecessary” expenditures as one that “are not supportive of the implementation of the objectives and mission of the agency, relative to the nature of its operation.”

According to the COA, the training compound in PPA has been offered to other government agencies and to the public for a fee.

The COA said that despite the adequacy of the facilities and amenities PPA pursued the construction of new “structures without any supporting feasibility study, and seemingly, without regard for value-for-money.”

“The above construction is considered unnecessary per COA Circular No. 2012- 003, thereby resulting in improper/wasteful spending of public funds, hence disallowed in audit,” it said.

The COA has added that the amount spent for the construction could have been utilized for other programs of PPA and has recommended holding the approving officers liable for the unnecessary expenditure.

However the PPA has clarified that the P10-million spent was used to build a “swimming pool, guest rooms, and a multi-function room” and the electrical system in the compound was upgraded, given the “increased guest capacity.”

Justifying the expense, the PPA said the project aims to reduce the spending on “management meetings, planning sessions, and other seminars required for PPA employees” and also planned to earn from rentals of the place. (AW)