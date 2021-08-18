Palawan may soon be the location for Dutch reality TV show

The northern part of Palawan may soon be the home for a Dutch television reality show.

According to the Philippine Embassy in The Netherlands, the Amsterdam-based Monday Media Production is looking at bringing a 145-member production team in Palawan in September 2021 to shoot a reality TV show.

This, however, still depends on whether or not it will be approved by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-IED), reported PNA.

RELATED STORY: DUBAI IN PALAWAN? This eco-resort has snail-shaped hotels, ‘origami mountain’

“The local production company counterpart for this project (PFSI) is in coordination with the FilmPhilippines Office of [Film Development Council of the Philippines] and the project’s details and dates for shooting are yet to be presented to the IATF for its review,” the FDCP said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed the possibility of having Palawan as a shooting place, saying it will “showcase the beautiful destinations and unique cultures of the Philippines.”

“[It will] also generate revenue and provide jobs for tourism stakeholders and workers residing near the area of production,” Romulo-Puyat said.

READ ON: Palawan ranks first 1st in Travel+Leisure’s Top 25 Islands in the World

“This is especially helpful during this time when the tourism industry has been affected by the travel restrictions,” she added.

The Monday Media Production had also produced the reality show “Expeditie Robinson” which debuted in 2000.

Out of its 23 seasons, nine were filmed in the Philippines, including the pristine waters and shores of Caramoan, Camarines Sur. (NM)