DUBAI IN PALAWAN? This eco-resort has snail-shaped hotels, ‘origami mountain’

A Belgian ecological architect has an eco-resort in Palawan which doesn’t only look pleasing to the eye, but also pushes to promote eco-tourism in the country.

Architect Vincent Cellebaut has shared his vision of Nautilus Eco-Resort which includes museum-hotels in form of sea snails and rotating apartment buildings.

“The two main architectural entities – the shell-shaped hotels and the rotating apartment towers – wind up along two golden spirals respecting the Fibonacci sequence, a symbol of balance and harmony,” Cellebaut said in his website.

Cellebaut’s design for Nautilus includes 12 small spiral towers which vary in heights which “invite travelers to live in apartments turning on their axis and following the course of the sun.”

It also has 12 small museum-hotels which look like sea snails that “seem to emerge out of the water.”

While the idea for the eco-resort looks stunning visually, its goals are actually much more important.

“In a world that is shrinking, the Nautilus Eco-Resort project wants to extend the field of action of a triple-zero eco-tourism: zero-emission, zero-waste, zero poverty. Discover the world without distorting it,” Cellebaut said. (NM)