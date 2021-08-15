Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: Parents abusing children to face jail, AED50,000 fine in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Parents found abusing their children may face a fine and jail term.

The abuse of a child may attract penalties including imprisonment and monetary ones under Article 69 of Wadeema’s Law.

The law states, “Whoever violates the provisions of Article (36) hereof shall be punished/or a fine not less than AED50,000”

RELATED STORY: Delivery man in Dubai faces deportation due to child abuse

When local authorities get to know that a child has been abused by parents, they are authorized to take action against them as physical or mental abuse of children is a crime.

The Women and Child Protection Department of Dubai Police attended to 103 cases of child abuse in 2020 and it has revealed that in most cases of reported child abuse kids were harmed by either their parents or someone known to them.

READ ON: Dubai launches unified child abuse hotline

The authorities designated four major categories of child abuse: neglect, physical, psychological/emotional, and child sexual.

According to Wadeema’s Law under Clause 2 of Article 2, it shall be prohibited to expose the “child to torture, violate his/her physical integrity or commit any act involving cruelty that would affect the child’s emotional, psychological, mental or moral balance.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Visiting Abu Dhabi? Here are steps to verify international vaccination certificates

6 hours ago

Two arrested for scam to steal money from UAE bank accounts

6 hours ago

BREAKING: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno tests positive for COVID-19

7 hours ago

PH confirms first case of Lambda variant

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button