KNOW THE LAW: Parents abusing children to face jail, AED50,000 fine in UAE

Parents found abusing their children may face a fine and jail term.

The abuse of a child may attract penalties including imprisonment and monetary ones under Article 69 of Wadeema’s Law.

The law states, “Whoever violates the provisions of Article (36) hereof shall be punished/or a fine not less than AED50,000”

When local authorities get to know that a child has been abused by parents, they are authorized to take action against them as physical or mental abuse of children is a crime.

The Women and Child Protection Department of Dubai Police attended to 103 cases of child abuse in 2020 and it has revealed that in most cases of reported child abuse kids were harmed by either their parents or someone known to them.

The authorities designated four major categories of child abuse: neglect, physical, psychological/emotional, and child sexual.

According to Wadeema’s Law under Clause 2 of Article 2, it shall be prohibited to expose the “child to torture, violate his/her physical integrity or commit any act involving cruelty that would affect the child’s emotional, psychological, mental or moral balance.” (AW)