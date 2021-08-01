Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Restrictions on Filipinos’ entry in Japan stay in place

The restrictions on the entry of Filipinos to Japan continue to remain in place and there was no immediate possibility of these being lifted, officials said.

Travel restrictions are still in place against over 150 nations including the Philippines, said Labor Attache Marie Rose Escalada.

She added that for the incoming passengers the Japanese government is implementing border restrictions.

Speaking in a virtual forum, she said there are however no restrictions in place for outbound passengers, and those returning to the Philippines are reminded to follow the protocols of the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

There are around 24,550 Filipino workers in Tokyo as of June and the majority of the workers or 49.6 percent are trainees under Technical Intern Training Program (TITP); professionals numbering 30.3 percent; workers under designated activities visa, 16.2 percent, while the rest are skilled workers, overseas performing artists, and healthcare workers.

Escalada said the professional category includes engineers, professors, information technology workers, and interpreters, and those in the designated activities visa include household service workers, shipbuilders, and construction workers.

