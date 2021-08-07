Over 100,000 OFWs get COVID-19 jabs in Hong Kong

Nearly 100,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) or nearly half of their overall number in Hong Kong have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) has said.

Philippine Labor Attaché to Hong Kong Melchor Dizon said in a virtual forum that out of the 220,000 Filipinos working on the island more than 100,000 have received the vaccine against COVID-19.

He said out of a total of 365,000 foreign workers in the Chinese autonomous region nearly 222,911 or 61 percent have been inoculated as of June 1.

RELATED STORY: More than 1,000 Filipinos illegally staying in Hong Kong to get COVID-19 vaccines

Dizon said that Filipinos complaining high blood pressure and fears of the vaccine’s adverse impact are amongst the reasons why other Filipinos are yet to get inoculated.

He said Hong Kong has adequate supplies of the COVID-19, adding that the government was giving incentives to those who will get vaccinated.

Dizon said that a number of incentives are provided for vaccination to the residents including a house, a car, and a certain amount of money.

The Labor Attache added that the draw may start next month for the raffle and the Filipinos are qualified to join except for the house prize.

Majority of Filipino workers in Hong Kong are in jobs of household service. (AW)