More than 1,000 Filipinos illegally staying in Hong Kong to get COVID-19 vaccines

The Hong Kong government reported that over 1,000 Filipinos are illegally staying in Hong Kong to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

In a GMA News report, the illegal Filipinos will be included in Hong Kong’s vaccination program.

The Hong Kong government has rolled out its vaccination program to illegal immigrants as part of its anti-COVID-19 campaign.

The demand for Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines is not that high among Hong Kong residents that is why the government decided to give it to undocumented immigrants and refugees.

The vaccines are set to expire in August. (TDT)