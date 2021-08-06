White rhino’s birth in Sharjah brings hope for species’ survival

A southern white rhino has taken birth in Sharjah reviving hopes of preventing the animal species from getting extinct.

According to the Near Threatened status by the World Wildlife Fund, the baby rhino was bred as part of a program to preserve African native species. The program is supported by the United Nations.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Rhino rings in his birthday musically, plays keyboard

In addition to the newborn, there are five white southern white rhinos in Sharjah Safari, three female and two male. The Sharjah Safari is developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and the vast park will be the biggest of its kind outside of Africa. It is expected to open later this year or in early 2022.

The southern white rhino is primarily found in South Africa and faces threats from poachers. Thought to have become extinct in 1895, the species number has now stabilized and was in excess of 20,000.

Hana Al Suwaidi, chief of Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, there were many challenges in breeding the species which is used to living in open landscape space in the savannahs. The species prefers humid environments as their skin is very dry. She added in an interview shared on Instagram that “ it was a big challenge to create an adequate environment and breed it here in Sharjah.”

READ ON: LOOK: Archaeologists unearth rhino skeleton in the Philippines

“Thankfully, the species found themselves in a safe environment in the safari and the breeding worked. The white rhino was born 10 days earlier than expected, but it is in good health and nursing with its mother,” she said. The sex of the animal has however not been detected yet as the vets do not wish to interfere with the feeding process. “We can find out within a few weeks. The nursing period is still fresh,” Al Suwaidi said.

“After some time, the mother will be more relaxed and comfortable with the environment. Most likely it is a female; we are 80 percent sure.” (AW)