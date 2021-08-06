PH hits 10K new COVID-19 cases after nearly 4 months

The country has recorded a record high after nearly four months in new COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health reported 10,623 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Active cases or people currently infected with the virus stands at 74,297.

These new cases bring the current total to 1,638,345 and the death toll is at 28,673 with 247 new fatalities.

As of posting time, the recovery count is 1,535,375 after 3,127 more people got better.

Today’s daily cases are the highest after April 16 when there over 10,700 new infections.

Active cases are also the highest after April 26 when currently sick patients were above 74,600.

The Health Department said that all Metro Manila cities have confirmed Delta COVID-19 cases.

“Upon clarifying with the team, we detected delta on all 17 cities and municipality in NCR,” the DOH said in a message to reporters on Friday.

The country reported 116 new cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, which is ravaging Southeast Asia.

“Of the 116 new cases, 82% or 95 are local cases; one returning overseas Filipino; 20 are still for verification,” the DOH said in a statement on Thursday.

The following are the breakdown of the nee Delta cases: Metro Manila, 83; Calabarzon, 3; Central Visayas, 4; Davao Region, 2; Zamboanga Peninsula, 1; Cagayan Valley, 1; and Ilocos Region, 1.

All cases reported were tagged as recovered said the DOH.

The country has now 331 detected Delta COVID-19 cases.

Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine again starting August 6.

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus. (TDT)