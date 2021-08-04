Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Private sector to enjoy long weekend starting August 12, Thursday

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has declared Thursday, 12th August, 2021, an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE to celebrate the Islamic new year (Hijri Year 1443).

As WAM reported earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has already announced Thursday, 12th August, 2021, a public holiday for the federal government.

The FAHR circular said regular work for the federal government will resume on Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

