Duterte-Duterte tandem on pre-election polls reflect public trust on current admin – Palace

(PNA) – Malacañang expressed gratitude over the results of the pre-election survey which showed that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, are top picks for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential derbies, respectively.

In an online press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque thanked the public for their continued trust in Duterte and his daughter.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa patuloy na pagtitiwala ng taumbayan sa ating Presdiente at kay Mayor Sara Duterte (We are thankful for the public’s continued trust in our President and Mayor Sara Duterte),” Roque said.

He said the poll results signify the public’s overwhelming support for Duterte and his daughter.

“Malinaw naman po iyan na hindi natin maiiwasan na talagang ang suporta kay Mayor Sara ay pagsuporta rin sa ating presidente (It is clear that people cannot avoid that support for Mayor Sara is also support for our President),” he said.

Both Sara and her father have expressed willingness to seek the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.

OCTA Research, in its Tugon ng Masa National Survey from July 12 to 18, found that 28 percent of adult 1,200 adult Filipinos have expressed support to Sara’s potential presidential bid in 2022.

Sara was followed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos (13 percent), Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso (11 percent), and Senators Grace Poe and Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao (10 percent each).

Other preferred presidential candidates for next year’s national elections include Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni Robredo and Taguig City-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (5 percent each), Senator Christopher Lawrence Go (4 percent), Senate President Vicente Sotto III (3 percent), Senator Panfilo Lacson and former vice president Jejomar Binay (2 percent each).

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and former Interior Secretary Manuel Roxas II are the least preferred presidential bets, earning only 1 percent.

Duterte, meantime, topped the list of preferred candidates for the 2022 vice presidential race, registering a national voter preference of 18 percent.

Domagoso secured the second spot in terms of the preferred vice presidential candidates, getting 11 percent.

Following Domagoso were Cayetano and Poe (10 percent each), Marcos (9 percent), Sotto (7 percent), Pacquiao (6 percent), former Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero (6 percent), Go and Lacson (4 percent each), and Trillanes 2 percent).

The possible vice presidential bets who received a voter preference of 1 percent were Robredo, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Senators Francis Pangilinan, and Ralph Recto, human rights lawyer Manuel Diokno, former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro, and Leyte Rep. Lucy Marie Torres-Gomez.

The non-commissioned poll used a ±3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.