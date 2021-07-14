Duterte-Duterte tandem not political dynasty says ally; ‘nakakamatay’ critic says

The regional group Hugpong ng Pagbabago sees no problem with the possibility of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte winning the presidency in 2022 while President Rodrigo Duterte will sit as Vice President.

HNP Spokesperson and Secretary-General Anthony Del Rosario slams critics for calling it a political dynasty when in fact they will be elected by the people.

“Kami sa HNP, hindi kami naniniwala na political dynasty itong nangyayaring ito. After all this is an electoral process, pagdating ng 2022 elections and everybody is free to vote whoever candidate they vote for,” Del Rosario said.

The Duterte-Duterte tandem topped rhe recent Pulse Asia survey for the 2022 elections.

Meantime, critic and lawmaker Arlene Brosas of the Gabriela Women’s Party said that the father and daughter tandem in 2022 is dangerous for the country.

“Kung tatakbong Vice President si President Duterte at tatakbong President ang kanyang anak na si Sara Duterte, running in tandem ito na nakamamatay. Pagpapatuloy ito ng kill, kill, kill, pagpapahirap at paglimas ng pondo ng bayan,” Brosas said in a statement in June.

“Napaka-ambisyo ng plano ni President Duterte para takasan ang pagpapanagot sa kanyang mahabang listahan ng krimen sa sambayanan. Kung iyong iba, nagkakasakit at nagwhi-wheelchair, itong si Duterte tatakbo pa,” she added.

Brosas accused the Dutertes of constituting political dynasty for wanting to hold the two top positions in the country.

“Talagang lantad na lantad na ang plano ni President Duterte na ikonsolida ang kanyang dinastiya at panatilihin sa posisyon ang kanyang mga alipores. Pero sawang sawa na ang mga Pilipino sa palpak na tugon ng gobyernong Duterte,” she said. (TDT)