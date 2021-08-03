Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman to pay friend AED 45,000 for pouring hot water on her face in Al Ain

The Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a young woman to pay AED 45,000 as compensation to her friend for the damages caused after she poured hot water on her in a heated argument.

The woman had filed a lawsuit against the defendant demanding AED 100,000 in compensation for the “physical, moral and material damages” that she had suffered due to the burns.

The Court ordered the compensation even as the defendant maintained that the burns were caused by an accident.

She had complained of receiving first- and second-degree burns to her face, hands and chest after the hot hot water was poured on her.

The lawsuit noted that due to permanent scars, her work and family life were affected. (AW)

