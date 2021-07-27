Woman to pay AED 8,100 for using husband’s phone without permission

A woman found guilty of snooping on her husband’s phone has been ordered to pay AED 8,100 by a civil court in Ras Al Khaimah. A marital discord had ensued between the man and his first wife which ended in a divorce after the woman shared their conversation with his daughter.

The RAK Misdemeanours Court had earlier sentenced the accused to one month in jail for violating her husband’s privacy and secretly accessing emails on his phone.

In a lawsuit before a civil court, the man had pleaded that his second wife accessed his phone in his absence and shared the conversations between him and his first wife with his daughter. Both the daughter and the first wife lived abroad.

Before the court, he also made a claim that he incurred expenses on his foreign travel to reconcile with his estranged first wife on account of the estrangement. His wife had filed for divorce. The expenses included shipping expenses for his belongings and payment of outstanding dowry dues.

Alleging that he had lost his job due to the marital dispute, he had demanded AED 25,000 for financial damages and breach of privacy.

In the court, the defendant admitted sharing the conversations but argued that the lawsuit was malicious and should be dismissed. The woman also demanded monthly alimony of AED 3,000 from her husband.

Finding the defendant guilty, the Court said that the plaintiff incurred an expense of AED 2,100 as a legal fee which she should reimburse.

The court however refused to grant the husband compensation for material damages including job loss and expenses on foreign travel on grounds of lack of evidence.

The defendant was asked to pay AED 8,100 in compensation and also bear the person’s legal expenses. (AW)