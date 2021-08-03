Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Turkey’s night skies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A video of a fireball glowing bright green over the Turkish city of Izmir has gone viral on social networking sites.

The fireball after being spotted in the sky disappeared behind the landscape before hitting the ground at around 2:00 am on Saturday

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud explosion as the fireball hit the ground with some suggesting that it could have been a meteorite, a satellite, or an UFO.

Hassan Ali Dal, astrophysics professor, said in a Twitter post: “The mysterious object is a fireball which usually appears when a meteor starts to burn in the atmosphere.”

He added that meteors routinely burn in the upper atmosphere and there also appear periods of meteor rain stating that Earth is currently witnessing a “Persid meteor shower.”

Every year throughout July and August the earth intersects with the debris remaining from the comet Swift-Tuttle where meteors travel at about 133,200 miles/h.

Dal said that meteorites burn in the earth’s atmosphere and only a few collide with the Earth while 50 meteorites can be spotted per hour during their peak in the sky.

The green color of the meteors, he said, was on account of large amounts of nickel. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

EJ Obiena bows out of the Olympics men’s pole vault finals

1 hour ago

Sinigang named as best rated vegetable soup in the world

1 hour ago
Photo from Luis Robayo/AFP

Olympic Silver medalist Petecio to get condo, Php17M financial incentives

2 hours ago

Philippines considers releasing digital vaccine certificates

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button