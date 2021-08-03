UAE now allows residents to open bank accounts online using ‘selfie’

Opening a bank account has now become easy for UAE citizens and residents who can do so online using a selfie photo.

In line with the UAE government’s policy to promote digital services, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Monday announced that opening of new accounts may now be done remotely.

The ADIB became the first bank in the UAE to perform instant verification on the Ministry of Interior’s facial recognition verification system.

For the account, a customer is required to download the ADIB mobile banking app which gets linked to the ministry’s database to allow a smooth verification process.

Sameh Awadallah, head of ADIB’s branch network, said for the first time in the UAE residents will be able to open an instant digital account using the Face Recognition System which identifies a person on the basis of ministry data, an Emirates ID, passport and face.

Awadallah added that the use of facial recognition systems is a key step for ADIB towards the implementation of technologies using artificial intelligence.

Lt-Col Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, head of the artificial intelligence systems and services development team at the general directorate of security support of the Ministry of Interior, said the initiative will support UAE banks to strengthen the security and safety of their digital services against cybercrime threats.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, earlier this year approved a facial recognition technology to verify the identity of individuals to give away with the need of submission of several documents.

Global head for retail banking at ADIB, Philip King, said they are planning to expand the solution to other banking channels. (AW)