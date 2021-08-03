Olympic Silver medalist Petecio to get condo, Php17M financial incentives

Olympic silver-medalist Nesthy Petecio has been rewarded with a condominium and PhP17 million in cash incentives for winning the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Petecio will get Php5 million in accordance with the Republic Act 10699 that rewards runner-up finishers at the Olympics. This comes in addition to the PhP5 million each pledged by corporate magnates Manny Pangilinan and Ramon Ang. Cong. Mikee Romero has also promised Php2 million for silver medalists.

The Philippine Airlines also announced a reward of 60,000 Mabuhay Miles lifetime, a distinction the company described as Forever Flyers, stating that the athlete’s “silver win showed the heart of a strong Filipina to the world!” “Thank you for making the country proud,” PAL said.

The AirAsia Philippines has also said it will grant Petecio unlimited flights for 5 years and she will also get a PhP10-million Suntrust condominium in Davao City from real estate tycoon Andrew Tan.

The condominium is located at One Lakeshore Drive inside the 11.2-hectare Davao Park District in Lanang.

Harrison Paltongan, Suntrust president, said they were proud about the accomplishment of Nesthy Petecio and her silver medal in the Olympics is historic.

The Tan-led Megaworld also gifted the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyan Diaz with a P14-million condominium unit at Eastwood City. (AW)