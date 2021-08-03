Malacañang lauds Nesthy Petecio Olympic silver medal win

Malacañang congratulated Filipjna boxer Nesthy Petecio for bagging the silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s featherweight division.

“Napakagaling ng pinakitang lakas at gilas ng ating Nesthy Petecio, congratulations for the silver medal in boxing,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said shortly after her bout.

“We are proud of you, Nesthy,” Roque added.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz has also posted a heartwarming message to the Filipina boxer who broke the 25-year medal drought for boxing.

“I know na ginawa mo ang lahat, and silver medal additional medal ‘yun sa atin. Pero alam mo para sa puso ko at sa puso ng bawat Pilipino ikaw ang panalo,” Diaz said in a Facebook video.

Diaz also thanked Petecio for bringing pride and honor to the country.

“Alam mo kanina na sasabihin ko na na parang umiiyak ako habang pinapanood ko kasi nga grabe intense ang laban n’yo. Thank you for fighting for the Philippines,” Diaz said.

Petecio won the silver medal against Sena Irie of Japan.

It is the first silver boxing silver medal since 1996. (TDT)