Filipinos inoculated at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to enjoy free rides in Metro Manila

People vaccinated against COVID-19 can avail free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2, and PNR trains between August 3 and August 20 even as Metro Manila observes the third installment of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) has highlighted.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said health was more important than profit. “Therefore, from tomorrow vaccinated individuals administered with one dose or two doses will be given free rides,” he said.

He added that the passengers can avail free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR on presenting their vaccination cards at the stations.

Authorities have placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) enforcing heightened restrictions until August 5 and later enhanced community quarantine between August 6-20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, the public transport in the capital region will continue to operate even during the ECQ.

The inoculated travelers will also be given free snacks, coffee and water at seaports and airports, said Tugade, adding that the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has also waived its terminal fees. (AW)