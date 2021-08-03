Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipinos inoculated at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to enjoy free rides in Metro Manila

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo

People vaccinated against COVID-19 can avail free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2, and PNR trains between August 3 and August 20 even as Metro Manila observes the third installment of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) has highlighted.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said health was more important than profit. “Therefore, from tomorrow vaccinated individuals administered with one dose or two doses will be given free rides,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Duterte approves Php1,000-Php4,000 ayuda in NCR during ECQ

He added that the passengers can avail free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR on presenting their vaccination cards at the stations.

Authorities have placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) enforcing heightened restrictions until August 5 and later enhanced community quarantine between August 6-20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ ON: Guidelines on movement, economic activities for NCR under ECQ from August 6-20

However, the public transport in the capital region will continue to operate even during the ECQ.

The inoculated travelers will also be given free snacks, coffee and water at seaports and airports, said Tugade, adding that the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has also waived its terminal fees. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE now allows residents to open bank accounts online using ‘selfie’

3 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine for possessing child pornography material in UAE

8 mins ago

Mother of three girls gives birth to quadruplet boys in Sharjah

13 mins ago

Play areas, canteens to open in Abu Dhabi schools after summer break

30 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button