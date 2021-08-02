Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rise of Suhail star this August to mark end of summer heat in UAE

UAE residents can look forward for relief from scorching summer and lower temperatures by the end of the month with the expected sighting of the Suhail star.

The rise of the star is seen to mark the beginning of cooler climate across the UAE.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the rise of the Suhail star in the second half of August was a sign of the end of the hot season.

The star will be spotted in the UAE and central Arabia at dawn starting August 24, which will mark the end of intense heat in the country.

Suhail is the second brightest star in the sky after Sirius and is approximately 313 light years away from Earth. (AW)

