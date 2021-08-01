Latest NewsNewsTFT News

VP Robredo tests negative for COVID-19 following exposure to COVID-positive patient

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Vice President Leni Robredo said that she tested negative for the coronavirus after being exposed to a patient who tested positive for the virus.

Robredo said she was immediately quarantined and later took a COVID-19 test.

“Buti naman negative tayo. Bukas balik na tayo sa opisina,” she said on her weekly radio show.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 should be PH’s ‘top priority’ – VP Robredo

Robredo was also placed under quarantine in April after her security detail tested positive for the virus.

The vice president did not mention where she got exposed to the COVID-positive patient. However, it was on July 23 when she finished her NagaVax Express project, where around 6,715 got their single-dose Janssen vaccines within a span of 48 hours.

Robredo is scheduled to take her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this August 11.

Earlier this week, Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine again starting August 6 as announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roaue.

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

ECQ in Metro Manila will be from August 6-20.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates showcase their national costumes

1 hour ago

Delivery man in Dubai faces deportation due to child abuse

2 hours ago

DOH endorses door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive

2 hours ago

Restrictions on Filipinos’ entry in Japan stay in place

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button