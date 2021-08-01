VP Robredo tests negative for COVID-19 following exposure to COVID-positive patient

Vice President Leni Robredo said that she tested negative for the coronavirus after being exposed to a patient who tested positive for the virus.

Robredo said she was immediately quarantined and later took a COVID-19 test.

“Buti naman negative tayo. Bukas balik na tayo sa opisina,” she said on her weekly radio show.

Robredo was also placed under quarantine in April after her security detail tested positive for the virus.

The vice president did not mention where she got exposed to the COVID-positive patient. However, it was on July 23 when she finished her NagaVax Express project, where around 6,715 got their single-dose Janssen vaccines within a span of 48 hours.

Robredo is scheduled to take her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this August 11.

Earlier this week, Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine again starting August 6 as announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roaue.

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

ECQ in Metro Manila will be from August 6-20.