Japan opens 350,000 jobs for migrant workers

Filipinos aspiring to head to Japan can now take advantage of around 350,000 job opportunities which are open to migrant workers.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Tokyo through Labor Attaché Marie Rose Escalada, stated that Japan is looking to hire foreign workers under the Special Skilled Worker (SSW) visa.

“The SSW was introduced in April 2019 and (took) off last year. Under the Special Skills Worker visa, there are 14 occupational categories. These jobs are available to all workers all over the world, not only to Filipinos,” Escalada said during a virtual forum.

The job classifications under the SSW are care workers; building cleaning management; machine parts and tooling industries; industrial machinery industry; electric, electronics, and information industries; construction industry; shipbuilding and ship machinery industry; automotive repair and maintenance; aviation industry, accommodation industry, agriculture; fishery; manufacturing of food and beverages; and food service industry.

She said SSW has two categories — SSW I and SSW II.

Under SSW I, workers can stay in Japan for a maximum of five years and are not allowed to bring their family.

Meanwhile, SSW II allows the same maximum length of stay for workers but they can bring their family to the host country.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have passed the Japanese language proficiency test and skills test, or completed the technical intern training.

At the same time, Escalada said another emerging market in the host nation is for Filipino professional basketball and volleyball players.

“Last month, there (were) many inquiries regarding professional basketball players and volleyball players. I think two or three basketball players are now employed by teams,” she added.