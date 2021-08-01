Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW’s daughter tops nursing board exams

The Philippine Women’s University (PWU) graduate Haydee Soriano Bacani has topped in the Nursing Board Examinations of the Professional Regulation Commission.

Haydee, whose father is an OFW, had dreamed of becoming an astronaut and had also looked at pursuing an engineering degree in college. It was on her father’s suggestion that she took up a certificate program in midwifery for employment in the Middle East where the demand for midwives was high.

After her course, she immediately got a job in the Middle East. On the advice of doctors and nurses she knew and worked with, she returned to the Philippines and enrolled at the PWU School of Nursing.

Haydee started a webinar titled “Rapid Response Team and Code Blue” at the PWU School of Nursing, which was attended by more than a thousand participants worldwide and streamed on the University’s official page.

Haydee hopes to pursue post-graduate studies to serve as inspiration for young people who pursue their dreams. (AW)

