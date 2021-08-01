Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hidilyn forgives Panelo for linking her in Duterte’s ouster plot

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz on Sunday said she has forgiven Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo for linking her in a plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte after releasing her name among that of several others in a matrix.

During her interview with Vice President Leni Robredo’s program on DZXL, she said, “Napatawad ko na po siya,” as she was asked her opinion about the former Palace spokesperson.

“As a Catholic and Christian, napatawad ko na po siya at masasabi ko lang na may rason bakit nangyari iyon at ito, naiuwi ko ang gold medal para sa Pilipinas.

Panelo had earlier also expressed regret and said he was “sorry” for hurting Diaz’s feelings.

He however said that he had nothing to do with the matrix that named her and several others in the “conspiracy” to overthrow the government.
He said that he had only presented it while acting on the instructions of the President.

The former presidential spokesperson said that he never personally accused Diaz of being part of the plot to oust Duterte and had only made public in 2019 six matrices about a network of personalities who wanted to overthrow the Duterte administration.

Panelo said he had immediately issued a statement rubbishing such reports which concluded that the government is declaring her to be part of a plot to oust the President.

In a historic win earlier, Diaz as the first Filipino clinched an Olympic gold medal in the women’s 55 kilograms weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. (AW)

