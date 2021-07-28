Panelo says sorry to Hidilyn Diaz for hurting her feelings, but not for ‘Oust Duterte’ matrix

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and former Spokesperson Salvador Panelo has apologized to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz for hurting her feelings.

Panelo tagged Diaz in an Oust Duterte matrix in 2019 linking the weightlifting champion to personalities who are planning to overthrow the administration.

“Madali mag-apologize kung mali ang ginawa mo, pero kung wala ka namang ginawa… ano bang ginawa ko? I just presented the matrix upon the instructions of the President. Wala naman ako kinalaman,” Panelo said in an interview on ANC.

RELATED STORY: Gordon: Malacañang should apologize to Hidilyn Diaz over ‘Oust Duterte’ matrix

“You cannot apologize for something you have not committed,” he added.

Panelo said that he only presented the matrix after a certain Rodel Jayme was found to be following her and as he creates anti-Duterte videos.

“When a principal gives you a document, it is assumed that it was done regularity in performing official duty,” Panelo added.

“I am sorry and I am sad to know na nasaktan si Hidilyn. I am sorry for that, kawawa naman. Hindi naman iyon ang intensiyon nung mga gumawa ng matrix,” he also said.

Panelo however said that Diaz was hurt because of the misinterpretation of the matrix.

READ ON: Malacañang denies inclusion of Hidilyn Diaz in ‘Oust Duterte Matrix’

“The message is before you feel pain, tignan mo muna kung tama ang sapantaha mo,” Panelo said.

“Mali ang interpretasyon, ‘yun ang pinupinto ko. Walang dapat ipag-sorry. Nag-sorry lang ako kasi nasaktan siya, pero wala naman dapat ipag-sorry kasi hindi naman siya sinasama eh. Hindi siya kasama,” Panelo added.

Diaz said that her inclusion on the drug matrix became a big challenge on her preparation to the Tokyo Olympics. (TDT)