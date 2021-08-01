Brunei pinpoints new COVID-19 case in Filipina traveler from PH

A fresh case of COVID-19 was detected in Brunei on Saturday night (July 31) after a Filipino woman tested positive for the disease.

The national tally of confirmed cases has risen to 337 after the fresh case. The 17-year-old woman arrived in the country from Manila on July 18 and had shown no signs of infection.

In its daily updates on the COVID-19 situation, Brunei’s Ministry of Health said that all 54 active cases were receiving treatment at the National Isolation Centre. One patient has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit while the rest are in a stable condition.

No local transmissions were reported in Brunei in the last 451 days. As many as 623 individuals are undergoing mandatory self-isolation at government monitoring centers after arriving from abroad while 22,785 have completed their period since March 2020.

As many as 308 samples for SARS-COVID-2 virus testing were obtained by the MoH in the past 24 hours and 152,986 tests have been done since January 2020.

Also, 543 individuals were vaccinated on July 30 and by the same date, 132,793 individuals or 29.3 percent of the population have been administered with at least one dose of the vaccine while 27,704 (6.1 percent) have received the second dose. (AW)