DOH says COVID-19 cases in NCR may reach 18,000 to 30,000 in September

Experts working with the Philippines’ Department of Health revealed a grim COVID-19 projection with the current rate of the spread of the coronavirus in NCR.

On Saturday, Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that active cases in Metro Manila may reach 18,000 to 30,000 by September 30 despite the implementation of hard lockdowns.

Vergeire said that the predictions were made by “modelers” who analyzed the current data on COVID-19 infection in the metropolis.

As of July 30, Metro Manila has 12,108 active cases.

“Dito sa mga scenario nakakita ng increase in the number of cases from 18,000 to 30,0000 number of cases. ‘Yan ay naka-ECQ na tayo,” she said.

“Ang sinasabi lang natin, these lockdowns will help us prepare the system, but it is not going to control the spread,” Vergeire added.

Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine again starting August 6 as announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

ECQ is the strictest form of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

ECQ in Metro Manila will be from August 6-20.

In the meantime, Metro Manila will be under General Community Quarantine “subject to heightened and additional restrictions” from today until Aug. 5 according to Roque.

“The heightened restrictions for NCR are more stringent compared to the GCQ with heightened restrictions of other areas,” Roque said in a statemnet.

In NCR, indoor dine-in services and al fresco dining are prohibited. Only take-out and delivery are allowed.

For people working in these establishments, operations are allowed to continue and finish within the day.

“On the other hand, personal care services, such as beauty salons, beauty parlors, barber shops and nail spas may operate up to 30% of venue or seating capacity,” he added.

Indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions and specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT) may not operate.

“Outdoor tourist attractions, as may be defined by the DOT, shall remain to be allowed at 30% venue capacity,” Malacanang explained.

“Only Authorized Persons Outside their Residences shall be allowed to travel into and out of the NCR Plus Area, which includes Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal,” he added

Only virtual religious gatherings shall be allowed.

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be allowed, provided they are limited to immediate family members. (AW)