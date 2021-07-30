BREAKING: PH places NCR under strictest community quarantine from August 6 to 20

The National Capital Region will be placed under ECQ or enhanced community quarantine, which is the strictest of the four cordon sanitaire classifications in the country.

It will take effect from August 6 to 20.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online press briefing Friday: “Mapait na desisyon ito pero ito ay para sa kabutihan ng lahat.”

Meanwhile, until August 5, Metro Manila will still be be under general community quarantine “subject to heightened and additional restrictions.”

Roque reminded the public not to panic.

“No need for panic buying because we have one week to prepare,” he said.