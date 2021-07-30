Latest News

BREAKING: PH places NCR under strictest community quarantine from August 6 to 20

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The National Capital Region will be placed under ECQ or enhanced community quarantine, which is the strictest of the four cordon sanitaire classifications in the country. 

It will take effect from August 6 to 20. 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online press briefing Friday: “Mapait na desisyon ito pero ito ay para sa kabutihan ng lahat.”

Meanwhile, until August 5, Metro Manila will still be be under general community quarantine “subject to heightened and additional restrictions.”

Roque reminded the public not to panic. 

“No need for panic buying because we have one week to prepare,” he said. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WATCH LIVE: PH Ambassador in UAE, Consul General in Dubai discuss repatriation efforts in DFA’s live presscon

2 hours ago

Hand sanitizer severely injures eye of 4-year-old in UAE

2 hours ago

Duterte retracts order to terminate Visiting Forces Agreement

3 hours ago

OWWA to investigate ordeal faced by stranded OFW with multiple connecting flights 

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button