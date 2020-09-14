WATCH: UAE’s mega railway project showcases link between Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah

The UAE will soon bear witness to a huge railway project designed to link Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

Footage uploaded at the Etihad Rail’s official Twitter page shows updates on the construction of the 145-kilometer track that will link three of the UAE’s seven emirates.

The video shows several crew members carving a tunnel path through the Hajar mountains for the train’s track pathway.

Reports state that the tracks will comprise of at least 15 tunnels and 35 bridges that could withstand heavy cargo that passes through the tracks.

No specific dates have been mentioned as to the target completion date but once complete, the entire project of the Etihad Rail is expected to stretch to around 1,000 kilometers from the UAE’s Ghuweifat near Saudi Arabia, towards UAE’s east coast at Fujairah.