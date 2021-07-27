Villanueva, Sotto vow priority action in Senate for OFW department

Senate leaders vowed to act on President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal to pass the bill creating a sole department for overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

“Kailangan po ito because they are suffering, they suffered not only yesterday but they are still suffering,” Duterte said on Monday, July 26.

“Nasa plenaryo na po itong panukala, at handa po tayong talakayin ito. Bilang certified urgent measure, itong panukala po ay nasa prayoridad ng Senado,” Senator Joel Villanueva said in a statement.

“We hope to finish the plenary deliberations in the coming months,” he added.

Senate President Tito Sotto made an appeal to fellow senators to think about the plight of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as they open the new session of the 18th Congress.

In a speech during the opening of Congress on Monday morning, Sotto said that senators should prioritize legislations that would benefit Filipino workers abroad.

“Huwag nating kalilimutan ang ating mga bagong bayani. Sa kasalukuyan, pinag-uusapan sa Senado ang pag-balangkas ng mga sistema sa mas mabuting pangangalaga para sa mga overseas Filipino workers. Pati na rin ang pagbibigay sa kanila ng karagdagang benepisyo,” Sotto said.

He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected millions of OFWs. It’s time that the country gives what is due to them.

“Alam natin na maraming taon, binuhay ng kanilang pawis at dugo ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas. At ngayong medyo lugmok ang kanilang kalagayan, hindi tama na sila’y pabayaan,” he said.

The bill creating the Department of Overseas Filipinos has barely moved in the Senate despite being a priority bill of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Masusing gagawin at susuriin ng Senado ang batas na magbibigay lunas sa kanilang mga pangunahing hinaing sa sistema ng paghahanap ng trabaho sa ibang bansa. Naghahanap tayo ng paraan upang magbukas ng mas maraming trabaho sa bayan para hindi na nila kailangang iwanan ang kanilang mga pamilya para maghanap-buhay,” Sotto said. (TDT)