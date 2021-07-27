Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Rabiya Mateo plans to start funeral home business

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is planning to launch a funeral home business in Iloilo soon.

She made the revelation in her latest vlog on YouTube titled “24 Facts About Me” which was uploaded on July 26.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Rabiya Mateo showcases modern Filipiniana fashion in New York

“Gusto ko magkaroon ng funeral home business. That’s the cycle of life,” she said.

Rabiya shared that she doesn’t like the way makeup is applied to the dead in her hometown in Balasan.

READ ON: This FilAm actress inspires Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 winner also said that she hates lizards, coffee, and black dishes like diniguan and paella negra. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Public Profile on Snapchat

13 mins ago

Kuwait lifts curbs on commercial activities

2 hours ago

Vilma Santos mulling Senate run, husband Ralph Recto eyes Lower House

2 hours ago

Gov’t aid for athletes similar to ‘minimum wage’, admits Malacañang Palace

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button