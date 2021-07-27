Rabiya Mateo plans to start funeral home business

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is planning to launch a funeral home business in Iloilo soon.

She made the revelation in her latest vlog on YouTube titled “24 Facts About Me” which was uploaded on July 26.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Rabiya Mateo showcases modern Filipiniana fashion in New York

“Gusto ko magkaroon ng funeral home business. That’s the cycle of life,” she said.

Rabiya shared that she doesn’t like the way makeup is applied to the dead in her hometown in Balasan.

READ ON: This FilAm actress inspires Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 winner also said that she hates lizards, coffee, and black dishes like diniguan and paella negra. (AW)