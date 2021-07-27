Kuwait lifts curbs on commercial activities

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has decided to lift the curbs on the closure of commercial activities in the evening easing the COVID-19 related restrictions across the country.

The Cabinet revoked an earlier decision to close commercial activities at 8:00 pm, effective today, July 27. It will also open all activities for children from September 1.

However, authorities decided that only those who are immune to COVID-19 can “enter all activities.”

As of 2020, there were roughly 241,000 Filipinos in Kuwait. Most people in the Filipino community are migrant workers, and approximately 60% of Filipinos in Kuwait are employed as domestic workers. (AW)