Kuwait lifts curbs on commercial activities

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has decided to lift the curbs on the closure of commercial activities in the evening easing the COVID-19 related restrictions across the country.

The Cabinet revoked an earlier decision to close commercial activities at 8:00 pm, effective today, July 27. It will also open all activities for children from September 1.

However, authorities decided that only those who are immune to COVID-19 can “enter all activities.”

“The council also decided to open all activities for children from September 1, and to allow only those who are immune to COVID-19 to enter all activities,” KUNA added.

As of 2020, there were roughly 241,000 Filipinos in Kuwait.

